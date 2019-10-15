Some are born with a silver spoon, but that doesn't mean life is easy for them. In fact, responsibility level and expectation are double on such people. Very few can rise above expectation level.

As we are talking about the rising talent, one lad who came in our mind who is buzzing high in B-town and making his family proud with fantastic work in B-town and the Television industry.

He is the son of famous business person Subhash Agrawal who is one of the biggest names of Pune and India. Taking his family legacy forward with his work in B-town, he is dynamic young talent Sandeep Agrawal.

Sandeep Agrawal has taken his responsibility at a young age. He might not have chosen his father's field but, he is making his name count in Mayanagari B-town and Television.

Sandeep Agrawal has already worked with top stars of the B-town with his production house BALAJI FILM LINE PRODUCTION. Sandeep Agrawal was always interested in Bollywood and Television.

He always wanted to see our industry at an international level from his childhood. So he is working with his dream, and he is already succeeded at a certain degree by producing good projects in Television and B-town.

Sandeep Agrawal also wanted to try his hand in acting, and he is working on that. I mean there is nothing left in this industry which Sandeep Agrawal has not done only acting was left, and this lad is going to try that also with his upcoming projects.

Sandeep Agrawal is a good looking guy he is going to look fantastic on both the screen. With his experience of production and direction, we are sure that he will surprise many with his fabulous acting too.

Looking at his talent, we can expect much more from Sandeep Agrawal in the coming years. He has the potential to produce, direct and act in the movie, which is a rare talent. He is going to make more name in the coming years with his capabilities for sure.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.