As the much-loved Kannada film '777 Charlie' is all set to have its OTT premiere on Voot Select on July 29, the makers of the film express their gratitude for the box office business and appreciation from the audience of the film.

The Rakshit Shetty-starrer film celebrates the journey between a man and a pet dog and their journey. Written and directed by Kiranraj K. and produced by Paramvah Studios, the film was initially released in theatre on June 10.

Talking about the film, Kiranraj said '777 Charlie' has been a "very emotionally fulfilling project". He said: "There are not many movies around this story plot, so my endeavour was to make a movie that will resonate with pet lovers across the country."

Kiranraj added: "Shooting with Charlie has been challenging as well as highly rewarding, we had to keep up with her training schedules, sweet quirks and understand filmmaking from a different lens altogether. I am overwhelmed with all the love we have received from all over the country for the film and excited for its OTT premiere now."

Actor Rakshit Shetty said, "The film, and my character Dharma is undeniably one of the biggest highlights of my career. Every emotion portrayed while shooting for '777 Charlie' was natural and came straight from the heart. It will be an experience that I will cherish for years to come. I would urge the audience to watch it on Voot Select and keep spreading the love for our film."

The film captures how Charlie brings purpose to Dharma's mundane life with humour, adventure, unconditional love, and a roller coaster of emotions.

The plot revolves around Dharma who is stuck in a rut and spends each day in the comfort of his loneliness. Charlie waltzes into his life to turn it upside down (quite literally) and from there follows life that is a riot of emotions, bonding and a special relationship that tugs the heartstrings of viewers.

The film also has actress Sangeetha Sringeri in a pivotal role. Talking about the success of the film, Sangeetha said: "Working with the entire star cast of '777 Charlie', with such a unique storyline has been an incredible experience. I am extremely humbled by the response received so far. Suffice to say, '777 Charlie' has made the Kannada Film industry proud."