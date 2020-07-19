Model and actress Sana Sultan Khan had stolen many hearts when she was last seen in Shaadi Arrange music video, which has garnered 83 lakh views and still counting. She has become favourite among the youth. And yet again, Sana is here to skip a heartbeat with her recently released music video Sathiyaa Aa Bhi Ja. It's a love anthem that takes you on a soul-stirring journey.

Sharing about how she could completely connect to this song, Sana said, "I did this song because I found it very soulful. It's an emotional song which makes you relive the moment and everyone can easily relate it with themselves, especially an emotional person like me."

Speaking about her experience Sana added, "My experience was fabulous! The location was magnificent as it was Goa. It had to be fun &memorable. The entire team was co-operative and I had the best time."

Picturised on Sana Sultan Khan and Rudra Chauhan, Saathiya Aa Bhi Ja has been sung by Vyom Singh Rajput and Aavya Dubey. Music is also given by Vyom Singh Rajput and Produced by Yogesh Kumarr who has also produced Kamariya song featuring Pawan Singh and ABCD fame Lauren Gottlieb.

Apart from her new music video, International Business Times interacted with Sana to get to know about personality. We did a rapid-fire round wherein she candidly revealed a lot of interesting details about personal life.

What is one thing that annoys you the most?

When someone makes weird sounds while eating!

If you have a superpower, What would you do with your talent and fame?

I would reach out to people who are really needy and get all the resources for them that they lack.

Who have you met that you wish you hadn't?

No one as such! Sometimes wrong people teach you lessons that you must know

What celebrity annoys you the most?

None

What is the one thing you have always wanted to do?

Help people who are less fortunate than me! I'm glad am able to do that now

What is the first thing you notice about the opposite sex?

The way of his communication. The way a person speaks says a lot about them

What fashion trend do you just not get?

Wearing a bralette and calling it a crop top...

What is your least favorite type of music?

Rock

Lastly, What challenges you?

My haters!

Watch Sana Sultan Khan's latest music video Saathiya Aa Bhi Ja here: