Samsung's highly anticipated launch event of the year, the Galaxy Unpacked 2024, will be held in Paris on July 10, 2024.

In the official invite to its event, Samsung wrote: "The next frontier of Galaxy AI is coming."

The event is expected to see the release of the enhanced power of Galaxy AI, which is now infused into the latest "Galaxy Z series and the entire Galaxy ecosystem."

Galaxy AI, was debuted by Samsung earlier this year, amidst a slew of other AI releases by its competitors. "Galaxy AI is a suite of built-in and cloud-based AI features that unleash creativity, increase productivity and unlock a world of possibilities across the Galaxy family."

The new AI is designed to improve and simplify various tasks, like photo editing and searches.

Samsung's invite to the July 10th event has created the expectation that its advanced AI will now be paired and integrated into its upcoming devices. It states, "Prepare to discover the power of Galaxy AI, now infused into the latest Galaxy Z series and the entire Galaxy ecosystem," hinting that the next generation of foldable and flippable devices will be unveiled as well.

Some user-features currently part of Galaxy AI:

Circle to Search with Google: By circling an image with a finger or the S pen, users can get "instant results" on the content that has been marked.

Translate calls instantly: The Live Translate feature allows users to talk over the phone with the conversation being translated in real time, helping to "break down language barriers."

Photo Assist: This feature allows users to craft their photos and images using AI. Moving objects, zooming in, reframing, and remastering of photos are all included in this functionality.

Samsung has set high expectations for further advancements in it's Galaxy AI to be announced at the event. In terms of an AI chatbot, Samsung had released it's own 'Gauss' AI model in November 2023, which competes with the likes of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

With it's competitors in the phone market, namely Apple and Google, making major releases through their respective AI upgrades, Samsung will definitely be aiming to equal, if not top, these updates.

Reports have indicated that Galaxy AI is likely to dominate and be the centre of Samsung's Unpacked 2024 event. This release will be especially significant for the Indian market. In April, Samsung India Senior Director, Digital Appliances Saurabh Baishakhia stated, " We are looking at having 70% of our sales by 2025 through AI-powered appliances."