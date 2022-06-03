Samsung M8 Smart Monitor up for pre-orders; how to avail Rs 5,000 discount, freebies [details]

Samsung has finally started accepting pre-orders for its newly-launched M8 Smart Monitor in India, complete with attractive offers for those who want to get their hands on big screen. Prospect buyers can now pre-reserve the smart monitor by paying Rs 3,000, but there are more reasons to pre-book it besides being among the first ones to get the monitor.

Samsung India has just announced exciting pre-reserve offers on the Smart Monitor M8, which offers advanced video calling, IoT features and also enables a seamless transition between work and entertainment. Check out the offers below.

Pre-reserve the Smart Monitor M8 for Rs 3,000 and avail:

Rs 5,000 coupon that can be availed while making the purchase Free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 worth Rs 11,999 Free wireless keyboard

Samsung Smart Monitory M8

The 2022 Smart Monitor M8 32-inch comes with a movable magnetic SlimFit Cam that enables crystal-clear video calls when working from home. Its built-in Video Call application supports the most popular calling apps, including Google Duo, said Samsung. The SlimFit Cam also features Face Tracking and Auto Zoom functions, swiftly identifying a person's face when on screen and automatically focusing on the subject.

With an ultra-slim thickness of 11.4mm, which is about three-quarters thinner than the previous model, the 2022 Smart Monitor M8 32-inch provides space efficiency. The monitor comes in four new colors — Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue and Spring Green.

"The brilliant UHD panel provides 99% sRGB color gamut while supporting 1.07 billion colours at 400nit brightness, showing every video, document or photo with true-to-life accuracy," said the company.

Be it your work from home needs or kid's school projects, the M8 monitor is an ideal fit.