Samsung has expanded its tablet lineup with the launch of the Galaxy Tab A11, designed to offer immersive entertainment, smooth performance and everyday versatility for users across age groups.

The Galaxy Tab A11 features an 8.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, delivering smoother scrolling and improved viewing whether users are browsing, reading, gaming, or streaming content. The tablet includes Dolby-engineered dual speakers that provide multidimensional, high-quality sound across music, movies and video calls.

Powered by a 6nm octa-core processor, the Tab A11 promises fast, energy-efficient performance and it comes equipped with a modest 5100mAh battery, offering long hours of browsing, entertainment, and productivity on a single charge.

For communication and video conferencing, the Galaxy Tab A11 sports a 5MP front camera.

The tablet comes in Gray and Silver color options and offers configurations with up to 8GB RAM for smoother app switching. Storage goes up to 128GB, with support for microSD expansion up to 2TB, allowing users to store large files, videos, and documents with ease.

Samsung is offering the Galaxy Tab A11 in both WiFi and LTE variants, catering to users with different connectivity needs.

Price and availability

The Galaxy Tab A11 will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and select retail outlets across India. Pricing is as follows:

WiFi, 4GB + 64GB – Rs 12,999

LTE, 4GB + 64GB – Rs 15,999

WiFi, 8GB + 128GB – Rs 17,999

LTE, 8GB + 128GB – Rs 20,999

All variants are eligible for a Rs 1,000 bank cashback.