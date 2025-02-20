Samsung has launched its most affordable 5G smartphone, the Galaxy F06 5G, in India, designed to make 5G technology accessible to a larger consumer base. It supports 12 5G bands, making it compatible with all telecom operators. The smartphone is avialable in two variants, Rs 9,499 for 4GB+128GB and Rs 10,999 for 6GB+128GB

The Galaxy F06 5G features a large 6.7" HD+ display, and it is 8mm thick and weighs 191 grams. The Galaxy F06 5G will be available in two bold colours – Bahama Blue and Lit Violet.

The Galaxy F06 5G features a high-resolution 50MP wide-angle lens with an F1.8 aperture. Additionally, there's a 2MP depth-sensing camera, while there's an 8MP camera on the front.

Under the hood, the Galaxy F06 5G is powered by the MediaTek D6300. Furthermore, the Galaxy F06 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Samsung is committed to customer satisfaction and is providing best-in-segment 4 generations of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates with the Galaxy F06 5G. This ensures users can enjoy the latest features and enhanced security for years to come. The Galaxy F06 5G also features Samsung Knox Vault.

The Galaxy F06 5G offers features such as Voice Focus that cuts the ambient noise for a clear calling experience and the Quick Share feature, which enables users to instantly share files, photos and documents with any other device.