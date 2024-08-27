Samsung launches Bespoke AI Washing Machines in India; starts at Rs 52,990

Samsung, India's leading consumer electronics brand, has announced the launch of its latest range of 10 large-capacity, AI-powered front-load washing machines. These new models, designed specifically for the Indian market, aim to simplify laundry chores with advanced AI features, catering to the evolving needs of modern consumers.

The new Bespoke AI washing machines come in a 12 Kg size, ideal for handling larger laundry loads in one go, making them perfect for washing bulky items like blankets, curtains, and sarees. This capacity is tailored to suit the lifestyle of Indian consumers, offering convenience and a more hassle-free laundry experience. Starting at Rs 52,990, these washing machines combine functionality with modern design, featuring a sleek Bespoke look and a flat glass door.

"Indian consumers seek digital appliances that offer exceptional wash performance while saving time and energy. Our new 12 Kg AI-powered washing machines allow consumers to wash more clothes in a single cycle, letting them 'do less and live more.' This new range delivers a convenient and effective washing experience," said Saurabh Baishakhia, Senior Director, Digital Appliances, Samsung India. "The premium Bespoke AI washing machines are designed to meet the needs of consumers who prioritize performance, convenience, and style, and they mark Samsung's commitment to leading the high-capacity washing machine segment."

Samsung's Bespoke AI washing machines leverage the power of AI to offer a personalized laundry experience. The AI Wash feature uses sensors to detect fabric weight, softness, and soil levels, optimizing water and detergent use for a thorough yet gentle clean. The Auto Dispense feature removes the guesswork by releasing the exact amount of detergent and fabric softener needed.

Energy efficiency is another key feature. With the AI Energy Mode, users can monitor and manage the energy consumption of their washing machine via the SmartThings App, potentially saving up to 70% on their electricity bills. The AI Control feature learns user habits and recommends the most suitable wash cycles, making laundry even more convenient.

Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem integrates with the Bespoke AI washing machines to enhance user experience. SmartThings Clothing Care allows users to create and save custom wash cycles, while the Going Out mode enables remote management of laundry schedules. The geofencing feature sends notifications to users' Galaxy smartphones to remind them of laundry tasks, ensuring they never miss a beat. Additionally, SmartThings Home Care proactively monitors machine performance, providing maintenance alerts and troubleshooting tips directly on Galaxy devices.

The Bespoke AI washing machines offer a range of advanced features for superior cleaning. The SuperSpeed option cuts down wash time to just 39 minutes without sacrificing performance, and innovative technologies like Q-Bubble and Speed Spray ensure powerful cleaning and efficient rinsing. The machines' Tempered Glass Doors add a touch of elegance, while the Less Microfiber cycle reduces microplastic release by up to 54%, promoting sustainability. Hygiene Steam ensures deep cleaning, removing 99.9% of bacteria and allergens for a healthier wash.

Powered by Samsung's Digital Inverter Technology, these washing machines deliver energy efficiency, reduced noise, and long-lasting performance, backed by a 20-year warranty on the motor.

Availability and pricing

The Bespoke AI washing machines are available starting today on Samsung's official online store, Samsung.com, the Samsung Shop App, retail stores, and other e-commerce platforms. Priced between INR 52,990 to INR 74,990, these washing machines are also available with easy EMI options through Samsung Finance+, a digital and paperless financing platform that offers quick loan approvals.

