Samsung on Thursday launched ultra-premium 2023 Neo QLED 8K TVs and Neo QLED 4K TVs, in sizes ranging from 50 to 98 inches. The Neo QLED 8K TVs start from Rs 314,990 while Neo QLED 4K TVs will be priced starting Rs 141,990 onwards.

Consumers buying Neo QLED TVs until May 25 can get a free Samsung Soundbar HW-Q990 worth Rs 99,990 with select Neo QLED 8K TVs and Samsung Soundbar HW-Q800 worth Rs 44,990 with Neo QLED 4K TVs, said the company.

"In 2023, we are pushing boundaries of innovation to offer consumers more than just premium picture quality, but a holistic, premium device experience tailored to what they need and want out of their connected home. Our latest Neo QLED TVs are 'More Wow than Ever'. They are beautiful, accessible and sustainable with eco-conscious technologies, offer immersive gaming and with SmartThings, our advanced technology is seamless and intuitive, making life more convenient and enjoyable everyday. With these ultra-large screens, 8K resolution and next-level image and sound quality, we are confident that Neo QLED TVs will strengthen our leadership in the premium TV market in India," JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, said in a statement.

What the new TVs offer?

The new TVs come with a Calm Onboarding feature with built-in IoT Hub for an ultimate connected device experience. Consumers can explore a new world of gaming with Samsung Gaming Hub and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro that are built into the new TVs. Samsung said these new TVs are more sustainable than ever before with their SolarCell Remote that eliminates battery waste and the use of recycled packaging materials that can be upcycled into multi-purpose furniture. In addition, AI Energy mode on the TV reduces energy consumption by 20 per cent by reducing TV brightness as per ambient light.

Boasting unparalleled picture and audio quality, Samsung's new Neo QLED TVs are powered by Quantum Matrix Technology that powers up to 33 million pixels and delivers a billion colours. The picture quality is further enhanced by Samsung's advanced Neural Quantum Processor, which supports the Quantum Mini LED-lit TV with 14-bit processing and AI upscaling, enabling features such as Shape Adaptive Light Control and Real Depth Enhancer Pro for a three-dimensional, lifelike picture.

For the audiophiles, the new TVs have Q Symphony 3.0 which uniquely allows TV and soundbar speakers to operate simultaneously for an immersive surround effect, in addition to Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Pro with action-tracking sound from all corners of the TV.

Samsung Neo QLED TV range is also designed to fulfill gamers' desires. It has Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro that ensures high-speed gaming by delivering crisp visuals and high speeds. The Game Motion Blur eliminates lag and motion blur, delivering content at 144Hz refresh rate. Gamers will also like the Mini Map Zoom, which allows players to see the mini-map of their game at a glance on any display.

Packing all these features inside a sleek Infinity Screen & Infinity One Design blends perfectly with any setting. Other notable features include SlimFit Cam for video calls, Multi-View to view content from four different sources simultaneously, Bixby and Alexa integration, and a familiar Tizen OS.