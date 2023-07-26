Samsung introduces the Galaxy Tab S9 series, a premium tablet lineup that sets new standards for immersive viewing and creativity. The series includes three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra, all equipped with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series is the first in the Galaxy Tab S lineup to earn an IP68 rating, making it suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung, describes the Galaxy Tab S9 series as a true disruptor that delivers unmatched tablet experiences in one premium design.

Here's are the top things you need to know about Galaxy Tab S9 series: