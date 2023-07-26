Samsung introduces the Galaxy Tab S9 series, a premium tablet lineup that sets new standards for immersive viewing and creativity. The series includes three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra, all equipped with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.
The Galaxy Tab S9 series is the first in the Galaxy Tab S lineup to earn an IP68 rating, making it suitable for indoor and outdoor use.
TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung, describes the Galaxy Tab S9 series as a true disruptor that delivers unmatched tablet experiences in one premium design.
Here's are the top things you need to know about Galaxy Tab S9 series:
- The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra boasts a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, HDR10+ support, and a dynamic refresh rate that adjusts from 60 to 120Hz for smooth responsiveness and optimized battery efficiency.
- The tablet's entertainment experience is enhanced by 20% larger quad speakers with sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos immersive sound. Vision Booster technology adapts to bright lighting conditions for outdoor use.
- All devices in the Galaxy Tab S9 series are powered by the flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, featuring advanced vapor chamber technology for sustained performance during demanding tasks.
- Every Galaxy Tab S9 comes with the S Pen, now IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, offering a pen-on-paper-like experience and bidirectional charging for convenience.
- The tablets support Multi Window, allowing users to run up to three apps simultaneously, and DeX Mode for a desktop-like experience with the Book Cover Keyboard.
- The Galaxy Tab S9 series includes apps like GoodNotes, LumaFusion, Clip Studio Paint, and ArcSite to enhance productivity and creativity.
- The tablets seamlessly integrate into the Galaxy ecosystem with features like Multi Control, enabling smooth interaction between tablets and smartphones.
- The Galaxy Tab S9 series features iconic Galaxy design characteristics, slim and lightweight bodies with an IP68 rating and reinforced Armor Aluminum for durability.
- Samsung's commitment to sustainability is evident in the Galaxy Tab S9 series, with the use of recycled materials in both internal and external components, as well as eco-friendly packaging.