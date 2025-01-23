Continuing the annual tradition, Samsung held its grand Unpacked event to launch the Galaxy S25 series, which includes Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25. At the event, Samsung showcased the capabilties of the Galaxy S25 series, the AI prowess and beyond. We also got our hands on the latest and powerful trio of 2025's biggest flagships.

Samsung continues its premium hardware and top-of-the-line specs to make its flagships relevant throughout 2025, which is quite a challenge as there are going to be many launches that'll aspire to set higher standards. Samsung has pulled the big guns to stay relevant - putting a lot of focus on AI (or as it calls it Galaxy AI). More on that soon.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series pricing remains quite competitive, with the Galaxy S25 starting at Rs 80,999, the S25+ at Rs 99,999, and the most premium Galaxy S25 Ultra at Rs 1,29,999 onwards.

Here are our first impressions of the Galaxy S25 series. Naturally, let's start with the showstopper. (Oh, not the S25 Edge, not yet at least.)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Changes where it matters

Built with a premium titanium frame and protected by Corning Gorilla Armor 2, the S25 Ultra exudes durability and refinement. It has not changed a lot in terms of looks from last year, but the flattened out sides and lighter and slimmer design go on to show the efforts of Samsung to achieve usability. It weighs 218 grams, but the weight distribution is quite remarkable. This is despite the phone packing a 5,000mAh battery.

The phone comes in four colours, Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Black, but the 1TB model comes only in Titanium Silverblue.

In the brief time we had with the phone at the launch, its 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, boasting a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, delivered an immersive visual experience. There's an anti-reflective glass ceramic cover material, which makes for great visibility. One interesting feature is the ProScaler (exclusive to the S25 Ultra and the S25+), which does AI image upscaling from 720p to 4K in real-time.

Under the hood, the S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, promising a significant performance boost with a 37% CPU boost, a 30% GPU boost, and a 40% NPU boost. One can naturally expect a seamless, lag-free user experience through and through. Even the vapour cooling chamber size has been increased, so heat dissipation should be much improved, a relief for gamers and heavy users. In terms of storage, the S25 Ultra comes in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB with 12GB RAM as standard.

The camera system on the S25 Ultra plays it safe. It features a 200MP main sensor, a new 50MP ultrawide sensor, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP 5x periscope telephoto lens. While we will be testing this setup thoroughly, the indoor lighting setup in the demo area gave desired results. Portrait distance seemed to be improved.

One UI 7.0 turned out to be the star of the show. It brings a suite of AI-powered features to the S25 Ultra, including Now Brief for personalized information, which in the briefing session looked practical for daily use. AI Search in Gallery for voice-based image search, and the Personalized Data Engine that analyzes user habits to offer tailored recommendations is something that makes many day-to-day tasks easier, once you get used to it. Being able to invoke AI to change certain settings on the phone, but with better context; setting routines; AI gallery search; clearing audio noises and more on the device itself is a major privacy boost. And the best part? Almost all the feaures are available across the S25 series.

The S25 Ultra is undoubtedly a powerhouse, designed for users who demand the best in performance, design, and AI. Clearly, Samsung's AI game has been strong, and this year's S25 series solidifies that position.

Samsung Galaxy S25+: A Balanced Blend of Power and Style

Samsung Galaxy S25+ strikes a balance between performance and affordability. It features an Armor aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, ensuring durability. The 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate provides a smooth and vibrant viewing experience. Samsung really knows its displays and at this point, we hardly doubt its capabilitie to deliver anything less than great. The phone comes in three shades, Navy, Silver Shadow.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset as well, the S25+ delivers a significant performance boost even for a phone without the Ultra moniker. While the 12GB RAM is standard for all three models, the S25+ comes in 256GB and 512GB storage options. The battery size is slightly bigger in this year's model, getting a 4,900mAh unit, but still backed by 45W fast charging. The camera system includes a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, which proves to be a decent setup, which will excel in many situations.

The S25+ is an excellent choice for users seeking a powerful and stylish smartphone that offers a balanced blend of features and affordability.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Compact Powerhouse for Everyday Use

The Galaxy S25 is the most compact and affordable member of the S25 series, yet it packs a punch. It features an Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, like its elder sibling. That compact form factor and the raw performance make this device incredibly practical. But that small size meant reduced battery size, which is 4,000 mAh—same as last year's S24. The phone comes in four fancy colours, including Icyblue, Silver Shadow, Navy, and Mint.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, the S25 delivers impressive performance for everyday tasks. This is paired with 12GB RAM, same as the S25 Ultra, but storage options are 128GB (sadly, yes) and 256GB.

The 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD+ display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate delivers a smooth experience. The camera system includes a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, which is the same as the S25+.

The S25 is an ideal choice for users seeking a compact and powerful smartphone that offers a premium experience without breaking the bank.

Stay tuned for the full reviews of the Galaxy S25 series.