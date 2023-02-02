Samsung on Thursday announced the launch of its Galaxy S23 series at a starting price of Rs 74,999 in India.

The Galaxy S23 series comes in three variants -- S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra in phantom black, cream, green, and lavender colours, and is available for pre-booking across online and offline retail stores in the country, starting February 2.

Pricing and availability

Galaxy S23 Ultra (12/1TB) Rs 154999 Phantom Black, Cream, Green Galaxy S23 Ultra (12/512GB) Rs 134999 Galaxy S23 Ultra (12/256GB) Rs 124999 Galaxy S23+ (8/512GB) Rs 104999 Phantom Black, Cream Galaxy S23+ (8/256GB) Rs 94999 Galaxy S23 (8/256GB) Rs 79999 Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender Galaxy S23 (8/128GB) Rs 74999

Pre-booking offers:

Customers pre-booking Galaxy S23 Ultra can get Galaxy Watch4 LTE Classic and Galaxy Buds2 at a special price of Rs 4999. Customers pre-booking Galaxy S23+ will get Galaxy Watch4 BT at a special price of Rs 4999. Customers pre-booking Galaxy S23 can get storage upgrade offer worth Rs 5000. All consumers can avail bank cashback worth Rs 8000 on online channels. Those who prebook Galaxy S23 series during Samsung Live on February 2, 2023 will get additional gift of Wireless Charger and Travel Adaptor. Customers pre-booking Galaxy S23 series during "Samsung Live" event on February 2 will get an additional exclusive gift of a Wireless Charger & Travel Adapter.

Galaxy S23 series: Key features

The Galaxy S23 series comes with a custom-designed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and also comes with up to 2.7x larger vapour cooling chamber for reliable gaming performance.

Moreover, the Galaxy S23 Ultra features an all-new 200MP sensor with adaptive pixels, which can capture images with epic details, said the company.

The front camera on the Galaxy S23 series comes equipped with Dual Pixel autofocus technology along with Nightography, which allows shooting from the front camera even in low lighting conditions.

The Dual Pixel autofocus technology also ensures 60 per cent faster focus from the front camera.

Further, with the Super Quad Pixel AF, the rear camera can focus on subjects 50 per cent faster, the company mentioned.

The Galaxy S23 series videos have been enhanced with Super HDR, Enhanced Noise Control algorithm and 2X wider OIS for smoother and sharper images at night.

For mainstream mobile gaming, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes support with real-time ray tracing.

With this, users will be able to see noticeably more lifelike renderings of scenes, with technology that simulates and tracks every ray of light, said Samsung.