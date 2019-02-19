The long wait for Samsung's new Galaxy S10 series will soon be over in a day and if rumours are to be believed, it will have significant upgrade over the predecessor, as this variant will mark the first decade of the company's flagship Galaxy S series, which is partly credited for making Samsung world's number one mobile brand.

Like all Samsung patrons, I too am eager to know what Samsung has in store for us at the Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event in San Francisco. There have been several leaks in the media about the features of the Galaxy S10 series, but everything that surfaces on Internet cannot be taken up on face value, as most are probably exaggerated to create hype around the device. To provide a better perspective, I have leafed through most reliable reports and come up with a list of the key specifications that are most likely to make the cut in the Galaxy S9 successor. Also, I have also come to understand when the Galaxy S10 series will be released and how much it may cost.

Let's begin...

As per recent reports, Samsung for the first time will be releasing the Galaxy S series in three variants at a single venue. In previous years, it usually unveils two models, one a generic and a Plus variant with bigger screen and battery. In 2019, there will be a standard Galaxy S10, a Galaxy S10+ and a low-end Galaxy S10e. Also, rumours are rife there will ultra premium model Galaxy S10+ Ceramic edition with 5G network support.

Samsung Galaxy S10

First up, the Galaxy S10 is said to come with punch-hole camera design dubbed as Infinity-O display. It will have 6.1-inch Quad HD+ super AMOLED full screen having a small hole in the top right corner for the front shooter and the rest will be covered by the working display. Like the Galaxy S9, it will have dual-edge display cascading into the right and left sides and meet at the middle of the frame. On top and the back, there will be bezels, but much slimmer than the predecessor, as the camera has moved little down.

Also, for the first time ever, Samsung will be incorporating ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor little above the base of the screen for easy access to the fingers/thumb for authentication.

On the back, it will have a glass-and-metal blended premium shell with three horizontally aligned camera (12 MP standard + 16 MP ultra wide + 13 MP telephoto) module with laser autofocus and LED flash at the top and Samsung engraving below.

Inside, it is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB and 3,500mAh battery. Like previous years, Samsung is likely to offer Galaxy S10 in Exynos processor in select markets including India, but rest of the features will be the same as the Snapdragon variant.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+ is said to have pretty much similar design language as the S10, but one key difference is that it will have bigger 6.4-inch Quad HD+ super AMOLED full view display, larger battery capacity and also a dual camera in the front. Everything will remain the same.

Roland Quandt/Winfuture.de (screen-grab)

It will house a triple camera, one 12 MP standard, 16 MP ultra wide and a 13 MP telephoto sensor with laser autofocus and LED flash. It will come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB and 4,000mAh battery. Like previous years, Samsung is likely to offer Galaxy S10 in Exynos processor in select markets including India, but rest of the features will be the same as the Snapdragon variant.

There is also a special edition Galaxy S10+, which is said to boast premium ceramic shell on the back and come with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. Rest of the features will be the same as the original Galaxy S10+.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Leaked images indicate that the Galaxy S10e will have identical design language as the standard Galaxy S10 except for screen size, battery and camera.

Roland Quandt/Winfuture.de (screen-grab)

It is said to come with a 5.8-inch super AMOLED screen, dual primary camera (12MP standard + 16MP wide angle), 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and 3,000mAh battery.

Price:

The Galaxy S10e (6GB RAM + 128GB), the low-end model among the lot, will retail for €779 (around $881/Rs 62,935).

The regular S10 variants—6GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM +512GB storage— will cost €929 (roughly $1050/Rs 75,033) and €1179 (around $1,333/Rs 95,225).

As far as the Galaxy S10+ series is concerned, it will also come in two variants— 6GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM +512GB storage—for €1049 (roughly $1,186/Rs 84,726) and €1299 (around $1,469/Rs 1,04,918), respectively.

Galaxy S10+ Ceramic edition with 5G network support will be offered in 12GB RAM and 1TB storage and will set you back by ¥10,000 (€1,307/$ 1,448/Rs 1,05,580) in select markets.

All three Galaxy S10 models are expected to hit stores in select markets soon after the unveiling before the end of February, while other regions including India, Samsung's new phones are expected arrive in early March.

Besides the new Galaxy S10 series, Samsung is expected to showcase new wireless earpods, Galaxy Watch 2 and also give us a glimpse of a foldable phone.