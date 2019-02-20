In about a few hours, Samsung will kick off the company's first big product launch event Unpacked 2019 in the US.

Samsung Unpacked 2019 keynote presentation is scheduled to start at 11:00 am PST local time (10:30 pm IST) on February 20, San Francisco. The company has made elaborate arrangement to webcast the program live online so that global fans and tech enthusiasts can watch the entire event from anywhere in the world on PCs and smartphones [Check for Galaxy S10 launch live streaming URL link below].

The highlight of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019:

Like previous years, Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event will witness the launch of a new flagship smartphone. However, 2019 is a significant milestone for Samsung, as it completes a decade of Galaxy S series and if rumours are to be believed, the Galaxy S10 will come with several unique features to make it stand apart from rivals and also set a new benchmark in the mobile industry.

Word on the street is that the Galaxy S10 will be coming in to three models—Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e. Also, there are reports indicating that Samsung might announce ultra-premium Galaxy S10+ Ceramic edition with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. will be similar to the predecessor Galaxy S8, in terms of design language, but internal hardware will see major upgradation, particularly the camera and the processor capabilities.

Besides the new Galaxy S10 series, Samsung is expected to showcase new wireless earpods, Galaxy Watch 2 and also give us a glimpse of a foldable phone.

After the unveiling, the Galaxy S10 is expected to be put for pre-order in the following week in select markets such as the US, Europe, Australia and later to India in the first week of March 2019.

Set your Clocks for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Launch Live Coverage Timing Details:

City Time Time-Zone San Francisco (U.S.A. – California) Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, 11:00:00 PST New York (U.S.A. - New York) Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, 14:00:00 EST Ottawa (Canada- Ontario) Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, 14:00:00 EST Rio de Janeiro (Brazil – Rio de Janeiro) Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, 16:00:00 BRT London (United Kingdom – England) Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, 19:00:00 GMT Paris (France) Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, 20:00:00 CET Berlin (Germany) Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, 20:00:00 CET Barcelona (Spain) Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, 20:00:00 CET Johannesburg (South Africa) Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, 21:00:00 SAST Moscow (Russia) Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, 22:00:00 MSK Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi) Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, 23:00:00 GST Islamabad (Pakistan) Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, 00:00:00 PKT New Delhi (India – New Delhi) Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, 00:30:00 IST Jakarta (Indonesia) Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, 02:00:00 WIB Bangkok (Thailand) Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, 02:00:00 ICT Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality) Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, 03:00:00 CST Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, 03:00:00 HKT Singapore (Singapore) Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, 03:00:00 SGT Taipei (Taiwan) Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, 03:00:00 CST Seoul (South Korea) Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, 04:00:00 KST Tokyo (Japan) Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, 04:00:00 JST Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory) Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, 06:00:00 AEDT

Here's how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2018 on PCs and smartphones via official websites:

Visit www.samsungmobilepress.com, news.samsung.com/global, www.samsung.com/galaxy or www.samsung.com for live streaming coverage on the day when the event begins.