Samsung's much-awaited Android flagship Galaxy Note9 has been spotted on popular performance testing site revealing CPU details and more.

As per the Geekbench listing, Samsung Galaxy Note9 (model number: SM-N960N) scored an impressive 9,064 and 2,737 points on multi-core and single-core tests. It also confirmed that the device will come with Samsung's proprietary Exynos 9810 octa-core chipset backed by 6GB RAM and Google's latest Android v8.1 Oreo software.

The company for long has been shipping Galaxy S and Note series with different chipsets for specific markets. This time too, it won't be any different. The aforementioned model is expected to be made available in Europe and Asian markets, including India.

For the US, China and other select developed regions, the company is expected to pack the Galaxy Note9 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core. Except for the processor, everything else such as the display, RAM, storage, battery and camera will remain the same.

Rumour has it that Samsung will unveil the special Galaxy Note9 model with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage, but a few months after the official launch of the generic variant in August.

In 2017, the company was under a lot of pressure after the Galaxy Note7 debacle. It wanted Galaxy Note8 debut to be controversy-free and succeeded with great elan. With its versatile S Pen stylus, Galaxy Note8 was the best of the best phones of 2017.

Now, fans are anticipating Samsung to take it a notch further with the Galaxy Note9. We are expecting key improvements in battery life and camera hardware. As far as the design is concerned, the company is likely to keep the Infinity Display but with lesser bezels and also the incorporation of an on-screen fingerprint scanner.

Once the fingerprint sensor is moved to the front, there will fewer chances of people accidentally touching the camera lens.

