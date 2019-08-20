Notably, Samsung, one of the finest tech-oriented smartphone manufacturing industry, is the first in line to produce flagship phones with the latest enhancements sandwiched within looks and its trademarked AMOLED displays.

The South Korean brand is famous to unveil two of its most anticipated flagship smartphones every year under the 'Note-Series' and the 'S-Series'.

Samsung is continuing its trend of pushing forward the limits of technology with the unveiling of its latest smartphone, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, today in India. The company has priced the phone at Rs 69,999 for its 8GB/256GB storage variant for its Indian customers. Confirming the date, Samsung announced that the sale of Note 10 will start from August 23 through their online partners -- Samsung Shop, Paytm, TATA CLiQ, Amazon, and Flipkart.

The company has announced its pre-booking offers where customers can choose amongst the Galaxy Watch Active or Galaxy Buds with the device at a discounted price of Rs 9,999 and Rs 4,999, respectively. Samsung also offers cashback of Rs 6,000 on payments through HDFC and ICICI (Online customers only) credit and debit cards.

The price quote though seems to be at a higher-end and might cut down a hole in the customer's pockets but, when it is Samsung Note then we never should forget the high-end technology and fascinating features out of the box with an embedded S-Pen.

Samsung Note series has always created a benchmark by perfecting its own models in successive launches by adding on latest tech within the same price range every year. This year also the Note 10 had been under hype because of multiple specification leaks, model leaks, and rumours. The rumours thus have come to an end after the launch of the most awaited device.

The launch event showcased the Note featuring a 6.3 inch, Infinity-O display posing a screen resolution of 1080x2280 pixels. The device runs on an Android v9.0 operating system powered by an octa-core (2.73 GHz, Dual-core, M4 Mongoose + 2.4 GHz, Dual-core, Cortex A75 + 1.9 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A55) Exynos 9825 processor. The device packs in 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage space.

The Note series is best known for competing for major brands with its low megapixels producing the best shots. This time as well the note series did not push in massive megapixels but have used a trio rear sensor setup with its 12MP + 16MP + 12MP shooters. The rear primary sensor will allow optical image stabilisation and the secondary sensor portrays an ultra-wide-angle (123 degrees) lens. The last lens packed in the frame is a telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation. The punch hole front-facing camera hosts a unique 10-megapixel autofocus shooter with an 80-degree field of view.

The Note 10 boxes all the connectivity features such as 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi, the latest Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS and wired connectivity through the USB Type-C port.

Now, if we are talking about the Note 10, then we have to focus on the sensors which are the key attractions in the Note devices. The Note 10 board integrates into it an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, RBG light sensor, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The note series also did a lot of development work on the S-Pen as the latest Pen features a 6-axis sensor with a gyroscope and acceleration sensor.

All the high-end technology packed within a premium and glossy cabinet, weighing about 168 grams, is run by a 3,500mAh battery and ships with a 25W charger out of the box.