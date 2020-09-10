Samsung welcomed the newest member to its Galaxy M-series, grabbing a lot of attention for the features it offers at its competitive price point. The all-new Galaxy M51 is the first Samsung smartphone to bag a battery as big as 7,000mAh. That's the answer to all your battery woes, EVER.

Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced at Rs 24,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. The phone comes in Electric Blue and Celestial Black colours and we received the former for review. We briefly spent some time with the phone, long enough to give our readers some idea about the Galaxy M51's worth.

Samsung Galaxy M51: What's worth your attention

We are excited to test the battery life on the Galaxy M51, but it would clearly take longer than a few days we've had the phone for. But the first thing one might wonder is how heavy the phone is with a 7,000mAh battery pack inside. Read on to find answers to that and more.

Samsung Galaxy M51 carries a signature design, which anyone can tell from afar that it is a Samsung phone. To answer the most intriguing question about the Galaxy M51, no - the phone doesn't feel heavy. Surprisingly, the Galaxy M51 is easily one of the handiest phones, but the thickness of the device cannot be ignored. But we loved the weight distribution on the phone, which shouldn't cause any strain while binge-watching your favourite series.

The Galaxy M51 is more or less identical to the M31s, complete with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, and an Infinity-O display. One of the few things we've always admired about Samsung phones is the display and the Galaxy M51 is consistent with the commitment to offer a vibrant screen.

The 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with 20:9 aspect ratio surely feels like a perfect entertainment machine for catching up on your TV shows on a big and brilliant display. The Corning Gorilla Glass 3 is protecting the display and a word of advice, don't keep the phone with your keys or pocket change if you do not have a screen protector on.

On the rear, the glass-like plastic panel makes for a premium look and feel. The panel's glossy nature attracts smudges easily, so try to pick up a silicone case while you're at it. The top left corner of the phone has a quad-camera setup in a rectangular module. It packs a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP sensors, which we will be testing as a part of our full review of the phone.

Since we addressed the weight factor of the phone, one might naturally assume the charging time to power up that 7,000mAh unit. Well, there's a 25W fast charger in the box, which might not be much but it is surely a welcoming addition.

Finally, the smartphone tops off the spec-sheet with a Snapdragon 730G processor, which is a much-needed upgrade to the M-series. The onboard storage is 128GB, but there's option to expand further with a microSD card slot up to 512GB. The phone runs Android 10 based OneUI2.1, which is not too different from other Samsung phones released recently. Even if you haven't used OneUI, it's not too complicated and adjusting won't take much time. Stay tuned for a full review of the phone soon.