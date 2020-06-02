Samsung is upping its game in the budget smartphone space in the sub-Rs 15,000 category as it is the highest sales generator in India. With the launch of two new smartphones, Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01, Samsung is strengthening its position in the affordable smartphone space where Xiaomi has marked its dominance. The new smartphones in the sub-Rs 15,000 could help Samsung regain some lost ground in India.

"Galaxy M series smartphones have carved a unique place in the minds and hearts of Indian consumers in a very short span of time. With the launch of Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01, we are delighted to take the legacy forward to the next level. The new proposition offers unprecedented style and experience to our aspirational Gen Z and millennial consumers, while delivering the best of everything in their device," Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Galaxy M11: Price, features & availability

Samsung Galaxy M11 is available across all offline stores as well as online stores on Samsung's own website, Amazon.in and Flipkart. The smartphone comes in two variants, 3GB+32GB for Rs 10,999 and 4GB+64GB for Rs 12,999.

Here's a look at Galaxy M11 features:

Display 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display Rear camera 13MP + 5MP (UW) + 2MP triple cameras Front camera 8MP CPU Snapdragon 450 Battery 5,000mAh with 15W fast charging support RAM 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/64GB Add-ons Dolby Atmos, Samsung Health, microSD card support, fingerprint scanner Colours Metallic blue, black and violet

Galaxy M01: Price, features & availability

Samsung Galaxy M01 comes in 3GB+32GB configuration and priced at Rs 8,999. It will be available across all online and offline channels alongside Galaxy M11.

Here's a look at Galaxy M01 features: