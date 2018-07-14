Samsung has a vast portfolio of smartphones and sometimes it may get confusing for consumers. But the distinct pricing serves as an important differentiator among other things. That said, the Galaxy J-series is the company's popular mid-range series and has a strong appeal. Soon, there's going to be a new addition to it.

If the latest report by XDA Developers is to be believed, Samsung is working on a new Galaxy J-series smartphone – Galaxy J6+. The information is based on the firmware files of a Samsung phone codenamed "j6plte," which translates to "J6 Plus LTE."

The firmware files correspond to a model named "Samsung J6-Plus LTE CIS SER," which is evidence supporting the Galaxy J6 Plus' existence. The monikers CIS and SER are basically referenced to the nations where the handset will be headed, where CIS stands for Commonwealth of the Independent States and SER is for Serbia.

There's no information about the Galaxy J6+ launch in India, but the XDA report suggests Samsung could rebrand the handset as the Galaxy On6+ before launching it in the country. This is based on Samsung's history of rebranding J-series phones as On-series devices like the Galaxy J6 became Galaxy On6 in India.

While it is hard to pinpoint the exact launch timeline for the Galaxy J6+, but XDA managed to unearth some key features of the device from the firmware files. It appears the Galaxy J6+ will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor clocking at 1.8GHz.

The handset will likely boast a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which is surprisingly similar to the one found on the Galaxy J6 aka Galaxy On6. But the unannounced handset could get an upgrade to dual cameras on the back and a larger battery.

Samsung Galaxy J6+ could have a 4,350mAh battery, Android Oreo OS, single front camera, a fingerprint sensor and a microSD card slot. Even though most of this information appears believable, the company's plans to launch the Galaxy J6+ as Galaxy On6+ in India is purely speculative, says the report.