Samsung is still enjoying the success of its flagship Galaxy S21 series, and it has already launched a new smartphone. It's as if Samsung wants to make sure there's a phone for everyone. After covering the premium segment, the launch of Galaxy F62 fits right in the pocket of budget shoppers who clearly cannot or simply won't spend a small fortune on a high-end smartphone. There are some excellent features that make the Galaxy F62 stand out and some that support the overall package.

Samsung Galaxy F62 comes in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants priced at Rs 23,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively. For those who want that extra performance push and multitasking advantage, spending the extra Rs 2,000 makes sense. For the masses, the 6GB RAM variant is sufficient. Buyers can also take advantage of some cash-back offers to bring the price of the device lower.

Now, the next natural question is whether Galaxy F62 is worth its price. On paper, the smartphone sure looks competitive. It is pitted against the likes of OnePlus Nord and Mi 10i and it won't be easy to win over consumers.

Design and display

Samsung Galaxy F62 has a very Samsung signature look. As soon as you hold the phone in the hand, you will feel its weight. But considering the fact that it houses a 7,000mAh battery, the excellent weight distribution will be much appreciated. The polycarbonate curved back offers a good grip and is more durable and sturdy than the glass back panels. The USB-Type C port, 3.5mm jack and speaker grille at the bottom, power button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner on the right, volume rocker button alongside microSD+dual SIM card slot on the left completes the setup. The rear quad camera in a square module has a uniform look and is visually appealing.

Turning over the phone gives a big, bright 6.7-inch display, which is Samsung's very own Super AMOLED FHD+ panel. There's a punch-hole camera right at the center, but that's not even the best part. Samsung is known to offer the best smartphone displays in any range and nothing is different here.

The Galaxy F62 has a vibrant display, throwing off some rich colors while watching your favorite TV shows or browsing social media. The display is bright enough to be used directly under sunlight without any major difficulty. If you want to go easy on your eyes, there's dark mode and you can change the vibrancy levels too. We surely felt the lack of a higher refresh rate, something that gives OnePlus Nord an edge.

But overall, Samsung Galaxy F62 display won't leave you cribbing or complaining.

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy F62 packs a quad-camera at the back, featuring 64MP main sensor, 12MP wide sensor, 5MP macro and a 5MP depth sensor. Each of these sensors plays a crucial role in delivering optimal images to your liking. On the front is a 32MP selfie shooter, which will make you want to click selfies more often than you think.

The Galaxy F62 makes for an excellent choice while shooting in broad daylight or in well-lit areas. The colors are vibrant and punchy, something Samsung is known to offer through its cameras. The focusing speeds are impressively fast and we did not notice any lags while shooting in different modes, including video.

The primary sensor is the key here. Switch to UHD mode that shoots in 64MP for better details, but you will like the results in the 16MP pixel binned shots, which Samsung shoots with great dynamic range.

The ultra-wide shots also came out great, but there are better details and dynamic range in daylight shots than low-light ones. The edges are not distorted, which is a good sign. But you're going to love the depth sensor and macro sensor's performance on this one as they tend to capture great bokeh shots and close-ups. In fact, the low-light portraits also turned out to be great. Check out some samples below:

1 / 13

























Performance

Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by Exynos 9825 and before you start quizzing your brain, it is the same software that powered the Galaxy Note 10 flagship series. So yes, it is a flagship chipset albeit an old one, which is paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM depending on your choice and OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11.

The flagship chipset by today's standards is no match, but sure enough, gets you by the day. The Galaxy F62 can handle your daily tasks with ease, multitasking won't put a strain, and playing some heavy games won't be disappointing. All of that with OneUI 3.1 will give you complete control over the phone's customizations. The software game may not be as good as stock or even OxygenOS, but it is a familiar one for Samsung users and one that you can get used to in due time. Finally, the fingerprint scanner works efficiently and is accurate. The side-mounted scanner is easily reachable and practical too.

Battery

The battery is the biggest USP of the Galaxy F62 if you ask us. After all, a 7,000mAh behemoth is sure to leave you impressed. For an average user, the Galaxy F62 is guaranteed to last two days or more with conservative use. Heavy users can also rely on the battery to easily run over a day and that is with gaming, browsing and binge-watching. On average, the Galaxy F62 delivered 7+ hours of screen on time, which is more than you can ask for.

If you think the bigger the battery, the better it is, think again while you wait by the plug point. Make it a habit to charge the phone in the night so you do not have to rush and constantly check if the battery levels reached the desirable mark. Even with a 25W fast charger, it takes 2 hours and 30 minutes. The reverse charging feature is certainly a boon if you're using two phones.

Verdict

Samsung Galaxy F62 is a solid package, but not devoid of flaws. It has its moments under the spotlight. For instance, the battery performance is unlike anything out there. If long-lasting battery life is a priority, look no further. With the right deals, the Galaxy F62 is an option you shouldn't ignore in the sub-Rs 25,000 price range.

The Galaxy F62 offers power-packed performance, cameras are good too, and the display is definitely one of the finest ones out there. The lack of a 90Hz refresh rate and 5G support might throw you off, but it looks like other promising features in the Galaxy F62 are compensating for the ones Samsung missed. If you're looking for a secondary phone, the Galaxy F62 is a no-brainer as it can also double as a power bank to juice up your other phone.