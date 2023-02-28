Samsung Galaxy Book3 series available in India; see pricing of all models [details]

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy Book3 series in India, including Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book3 Pro, and Galaxy Book3 360. After much wait, these new laptops are available on sale on Samsung's online store, Amazon India and select retail outlets.

Samsung's new PC lineup comes in different configurations. As a part of the launch offer, the company is also giving some early discounts. Read all about it here.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 series: Pricing and offers

Customers who buy Galaxy Book3 laptops can get Galaxy Buds 2 at a special price of Rs 1,999. Additionally, all consumers can avail a bank cashback of Rs 8,000 or a trade-in bonus worth Rs 6,000 and Samsung Finance + Cashback of Rs 8,000. There's also the option for easy EMI of up to 24 months at no additional cost.

Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 (16GB+1TB, i7): Rs 1,79,990 Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 (16GB+512GB, i5): Rs 1,55,990 Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 (16GB+512GB, i7): Rs 1,63,990

Galaxy Book3 Pro 16" (16GB+1TB, i7): Rs 1,65,990 Galaxy Book3 Pro 16" (16GB+512GB, i7): Rs 1,49,990 Galaxy Book3 Pro 14" (16GB+1TB, i7): Rs 1,55,990 Galaxy Book3 Pro 14" (16GB+512GB, i7): Rs 1,33,990

Galaxy Book3 360 15" (16GB+1TB, i7): Rs 1,38,990 Galaxy Book3 360 15" (16GB+512GB, i5): Rs 1,14,990 Galaxy Book3 360 15" (16GB+512GB, i7): Rs 1,22,990

Galaxy Book3 series

The Galaxy Book3 Series features -- Book3 Ultra, Book3 Pro 360, and Book3 Pro, which is available for pre-booking across online and offline retail stores in the country, starting February 2. The Galaxy Book3 series offers users a connected experience for seamless phone-to-PC connectivity across the operating system.

With the Multi Control feature, users can control the PC, Galaxy Tab and Galaxy smartphone with the Galaxy Book3 series keyboard and trackpad, which enables smooth drag-and-drop or copy-paste functionality between devices, said the company. Moreover, the Galaxy Book3 offers high performance with an upgraded CPU, GPU and display.

Further, the company mentioned that the Galaxy Book3 Ultra sports the latest 13th-Gen Intel Core i9 processor, which makes it the fastest Galaxy Book to date. The NVIDIA RTX GeForce 4070 GPU in the Book3 Ultra provides studio-grade graphics for creative projects and gaming. Additionally, the Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display and its 3K resolution show fine details, and the adaptive 120Hz refresh rate offers a slick viewing experience. The new PC lineup sports a quad-speaker system to deliver clean and rich sound. Studio quality dual microphones with AI Noise Cancelling capture clear voice while reducing background noise, said Samsung.