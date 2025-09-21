Samsung maintains a strong grip in the budget segment with its affordable offerings, competing in the most fierce space, which is rivalled by many OEMs. Samsung's brand value gives it an edge over others, but the constant evolution puts up a tough fight. But Samsung isn't the one to back down, which is why we see more frequent launches in the budget and mid-range segments than in the flagship category. Joining the vast portfolio is Samsung's upgrade to an already popular model—the Galaxy A17, but now with 2025-relevant upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G may be the latest budget offering, but it doesn't strike as one. The flat-edged frame, matte-finish back, and slim profile give it a premium flair that many rivals in this price bracket can't match. Samsung clearly knows the value of design, and the A17 5G makes a strong first impression. But smartphones are more than just looks, and living with this device reveals both strengths and compromises. Let's dive in.

Design and display

At 6.7 inches, the Galaxy A17 5G is a tall phone, not ideal for one-handed use, but the flat edges and matte texture ensure it doesn't feel slippery. Available in understated shades of blue, black, and gray, it resists fingerprints well. Despite being plastic, the build never feels cheap. A noticeable shift from last year's A17 is the glossy to matte back, which is frankly a boon. Another design cue, which could've used an upgrade, is the teardrop notch and those thick bezels.

Samsung's core strength, the display, reflects here quite strongly. A Super AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate ensures sharp visuals and vibrant colors. Yes, 90Hz in 2025 feels bit outdated, but Samsung had to cut corners somewhere. And someone who has experienced 120Hz isn't going to like this. However, streaming content, browsing social media, or just scrolling through photos feels smooth and engaging. Another setback is that there's also no HDR support, which limits the punch while watching high-quality video.

Performance

Under the hood, Samsung has packed its in-house Exynos 1330 chipset, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. In daily use—messaging, browsing, light gaming, and video playback—the phone feels dependable. Push it harder, though, and cracks begin to show. With multiple apps open or graphically intensive games, stutters and slight delays creep in. It's not unusable, but this isn't the phone for power users who demand consistently snappy performance. For its target audience, however, it does the job.

Another area where Samsung cuts corners is audio. The single mono speaker lacks depth and punch. There's also no 3.5mm headphone jack, which will disappoint users who still prefer wired audio, especially at this price point.

What Samsung gets absolutely right here is software support. Running One UI 7 on Android 15, the A17 offers a clean, intuitive interface with plenty of features—Samsung Notes syncing, customization options, and the reliability of a mature skin. More importantly, Samsung promises six years of One UI and security updates, an unmatched commitment in the budget segment. For buyers who hold on to their phones for years, this is a big plus.

One big highlight in this phone, also one of the key USPs, is the inclusion of AI, not the full Galaxy AI suite, but just the ones relevant. Galaxy A17 5G supports Circle to Search, which helps you search anything on the screen by just drawing a circle around it. That's not the best part. Samsung has onboarded Gemini Live as well, which lets you have real-time visual conversation with AI. Both these features seem to work surprisingly well, letting users dip their toes into the realm of AI.

Cameras

Coming to the cameras, the Galaxy A17 5G features a 50MP main camera, supported by basic secondary lenses — 5MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 13MP front-facing camera.

Shots in daylight come out crisp with accurate colors, good enough for casual sharing on social media. But as lighting conditions get challenging, the issues with the camera start to show. Low-light performance is average at best—noise creeps in, details get muddy, and edge detection in portrait mode struggles. But even in sufficient ambient lighting, the phone manages to get good-enough portraits with accurate colours and details. So your best bet to get a good shot is reliant on good light.

The absence of 4K video recording is a curious omission, leaving content creators and vloggers reliant on 1080p. But if you love taking a lot of selfies, there's good output in well-lit areas and even the portrait mode gets you crisp shots with a soft bokeh that's ideal to share on social media.

Check out some camera samples:

1 / 10



















Battery and charging

Battery life is another win. The 5,000mAh unit easily lasts a full day of moderate to heavy use. From streaming to social media and navigation, the phone keeps going without anxiety. There's a bundled 25W fast charger that tops it up from around 15% to nearly full in about an hour. It's nice to see Samsung realizing the target audience's preference here and include an adapter in the box even when many of its own phones in the higher price range omit in-box accessories.

Verdict

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G does a nice balancing act. It nails the design, offers a beautiful AMOLED screen, dependable battery, and unmatched long-term software support. For everyday use, it's reliable, and for many, that's all that matters.

But the compromises are clear—outdated bezels and notch, only 90Hz refresh rate, average cameras, and missing audio jack.

If you want a budget 5G phone that looks premium, promises years of software longevity, and can handle daily tasks without fuss, the Galaxy A17 5G is a safe bet. Just don't expect it to punch above its weight in performance or photography.