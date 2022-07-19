Samsung on Tuesday confirmed to have its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10 with a cryptic set of images.

Samsung Mobile tweeted a trio of images on Twitter, that consisted of a grid of letters, numbers and symbols for the people to decode the date August 10th, 2022.

"We have a secret to tell you. #SamsungUnpacked," said the company.

Samsung is likely to launch Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable, along with another similar foldable device, Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, on August 10.

According to tipster Evan Blass, Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable, along with rumoured Galaxy Fold 4, is expected among several devices being launched at the 'Galaxy Unpacked' event.

Samsung's upcoming foldable may come with the "best 3x zoom camera ever seen on a Samsung phone".

The triple camera unit of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 may have a 50MP primary camera. It will be accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom.

It appears that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 may inherit the main and ultrawide snappers from the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus.

The leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will offer an improved photography experience.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch internal display. Both displays are said to be shorter and wider than the previous generation, the report said.

The smartphone may house a 4,400mAh battery. It is expected to support 25W fast charging, wireless and reverse wireless charging. The device will not feature a dedicate S Pen storage slot.

(With inputs from IANS)