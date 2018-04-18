It's IPL season and Amazon India is hosting a four-day special sale called Samsung 20-20 Carnival on its website. The sale begins Wednesday, April 18 and will run till Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

As part of the carnival sale, Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the flagship Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A8+, Galaxy On7 Prime, galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy On7 pro, Galaxy J7 Pro, Galaxy J7 Max and more will be available with discounts and cashback offers up to Rs 5,000.

The site is also offering exciting exchange offers and no-cost EMI options and a special 10 percent cashback discount for ICICI customers on EMI transactions done with their ICICI bank credit cards.

In addition to this, 20 lucky customers, who purchase a Samsung smartphone, will receive a Mumbai Indians official jersey every day during the sale period.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ at Rs 29,990

Under the Samsung 20-20 Carnival sale on Amazon.in, the Samsung Galaxy A8+ is listed with a discounted price of Rs 29,990 down from its regular MOP (Market Operating Price) of Rs 32,990.

Apart from the discount, the site is also offering 3/6 months no-cost EMI options on Bajaj Finserv EMI cards and on all major credit cards including Axis Bank, Citibank, HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, SBI and Standard Chartered Bank.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at Rs 67,990

The sale also lists the Galaxy Note 8 at a slightly discounted price of Rs 67,990, down from its launch price of Rs 74, 690. Customers can also opt for no cost EMI options starting at Rs 5,658 for 12 months.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime 32GB at 10,990 and 64GB at 12,990

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime was launched at Rs 12,990 and Rs 14,990 for the 32GB and 64GB variants respectively. However, during the Amazon sale, the 32GB variant will be available at Rs 10,990 and the 64GB variant at Rs 12,990 after a flat Rs 2,000 discount.

Customers can also avail Rs 1,000 additional off on exchanging their old smartphone for the Galaxy On7 Prime. Besides, the phone is also available with no-cost EMI options and 10 percent additional cashback on ICICI card EMI transactions.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro at Rs 6,990 and On5 Pro at Rs 6,490

In the under Rs 10,000 budget range, the Amazon sale has the Galaxy On7 Pro and On5 Pro listed at Rs 6,990 and Rs 6,490 respectively.

Both the phones are available with a flat Rs 1,000 off on their regular retail prices.

Samsung Galaxy J Series

There are plenty of phones from the Galaxy J series on offer during the sale. The Galaxy J7 Duo is available at Rs 16,990 along with exchange discount of up to Rs 10,101 and no cost EMI options.

The Galaxy J7 Prime is available at Rs 13,400 while the newly launched galaxy J7 prime 2 is available at Rs 13,990. Both phones are available with no cost EMI offers.

Likewise, the bigger Galaxy J7 Max and galaxy J7 pro are available at Rs 14,900 and Rs 18,900 respectively with ICICI bank offer and No cost EMI options also made available.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 at Rs 7,500

Apart from smartphones, the sale also lists the Galaxy Tab A 7.0 with JioMoney cashback offer worth Rs 2,000 which brings the effective price down to Rs 7,500 from its retail price of Rs 9,500.