Actress Sameera Reddy says being more accepting of herself is keeping her sane amid lockdown. She shared a video of a makeup tutorial on Instagram, and also spoke about self-love and care.

"For me keeping sane this lockdown is being more accepting of myself. Whether it's my lockdown double chin or grey hair! I always say Love yourself first . Then everyone else. I needed a change so here is a fun not complicated make up video, " Sameera wrote alongside the video.

She said that amid the lockdown, she thought of dressing up and she has been very casual staying at home. "Timepass !! This lockdown has had me in a bun and my glasses 24/7 so I decided to spruce up for a change ! . I've mixed a light shimmer powder with my normal Day cream. For the Glow cream base! Do not miss this step. It's magic!

"Please use whatever you got at home. I was waiting to do a video with locally sourced makeup but with lockdown, I haven't managed. So here are my usual suspects," Sameera Reddy wrote.

Sameera, who has worked in films like Race, Musafir and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, then shared a photograph of her daughter Nyra and tagged her as her "sunshine on a rainy day". The actress, who is married to businessman Akshai Varde, also has a son named Hans.