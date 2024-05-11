Disha Patani is known for her sartorial choices and never fails to ooze charm, be it a bikini or an elegant sari. The diva of Bollywood often makes striking appearances on the red carpets, at parties and events with her BFF Mouni Roy.

Earlier this week, 'Yodha' star Disha Patani raised the temperature soaring as she dropped scintillating pictures of her in swimwear.

'Same style always': Disha Patani fails to ooze charm

From being a travel and fitness enthusiast to crushing her exercise goals with her boxing workouts and dance sessions. The actor strives hard to maintain her hourglass figure.

Being a fashionista of Bollywood who never shies away from making a style statement. On Friday, the actor at an event made a head-turning appearance wearing a black strapless mini dress which was embellished with two beadwork detailed heart motifs across her chest.

The event also saw Sanjay Kapoor in attendance. Several videos and pictures of Disha and Sanjay have surfaced on social media. The duo were engrossed in candid conversation.

However, it was Disha's body language and the way she squeezed herself and sat raised eyebrows.

Disha Patani's bold appearance in a risque outfit fails to grab netizens' eyeballs

A section of netizens felt she wasn't comfortable in that particular outfit and some slammed her for wearing a rather inappropriate outfit for the evening.

A user wrote, "Why is she always dressed like this...?"

Another wrote, " She always wears inappropriate outfits.."

Disha Patani was last seen in Yodha, she will now be seen in She will also feature in another big-budget magnum opus, the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. She will then be starring in Welcome To Jungle which has an ensemble star cast.