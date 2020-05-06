Big Boss fame Sambhavna Seth was rushed to the hospital due to sudden illness on Tuesday, May 5. Her husband Avinash Dwivedi shared a note on her Instagram profile and informed her fans about the cancellation of Sambhavna's vlog because he's unwell.

The post that was shared by Avinash read, "Hi guys, yesterday night we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5 am in the morning and now taking her to the hospital again." Making a reference to the vlogs that Sambhavna used to share on her Youtube channel."

While the Indian TV industry showed their concern for Sambhavna, her friends Kamya Punjabi and others hoped for a speedy recovery. As per the sources, Sambhavna was rushed to the hospital at night where she was not entertained by the doctors.

According to the Instagram post of the paparazzi photographer, Viral Bhayani, Sambhavna visited the hospital due to severe ear infection which led to an anxiety attack and palpitations. He shared Sambhavna's picture and revealed

Quoting Sambhavna Seth, Viral wrote, "Had very low bp and major ear infection which led to an anxiety attack and palpitations. So got vertigo at the same time. I can only say at this time no one should get sick as hospitals will not entertain u at all."

"Only kokilaben Hospital gave me 2 min and told me to go home as its an ENT problem and they don't have doctors at 4 in the morning. Have seen the worst time of my life as everyone thinks that it is COVID," he added further in his post.

Sambhavna Seth became a household name after Bigg Boss 8 in 2014. She has also participated in dance reality shows including Dancing Queen, Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl, Welcome - Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki. She was last seen in an item song in Anees Bazmee's 2015 action-comedy Welcome Back.