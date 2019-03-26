Samantha Akkineni is the latest celebrity to extend her support to Nayanthara who was slut-shamed by Radha Ravi a few days ago at a film event. The actress has slammed the veteran actor in her own way for his misogynistic comments as she claimed to send the tickets of Nayan's next hit movie to him.

"Sighhh Mr.Radha Ravi the struggle to stay relevant . You're a sad man and we all feel sorry for you . May your soul or whatever is left of it find peace ✌️. We ll send you tickets for Nayanthara's next superhit film .. have some popcorn and take a chill pill. [sic]" Samantha tweeted.

Samantha, who is known for calling a spade a spade, had earlier put her weight behind singer Chinmayi Sripaada when she had made sexual harassment allegations against Vairamuthu and spearheaded #MeToo movement in South.

"Dear @23_rahulr and @Chinmayi I know the both of you for ten years now . I don't know two more brutally honest people .It is this attribute of yours that I value most in our friendship . I love you with all my heart and what you say is the TRUTH !! #istandwithchinmayi. [sic]" Samantha, who was one of the few leading actreses to support the movement, had tweeted.

What Did Radha Ravi say?

Speaking at the audio launch function of Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Radha Ravi said, "Nayanthara acts as a ghost, and also enacts the role of Sita. Earlier, filmmakers used to approach KR Vijaya if the characters are about Goddess. Now, anybody can do such roles. They can cast any respected women, they can also rope in those whom you would like to sleep with. Nayanthara, of late, acts in horror films. If the ghosts comes aross her, they will be scared away."

His comments have come under severe criticism from public and celebrities on social media sites. The Nadigar Sangam has condemned his speech in strong words, while the DMK has temporarily suspended him from the party.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara has reacted to Radha Ravi's comments and the complete press release can be read below: