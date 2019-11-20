Actress Samantha Akkineni, who is quite active on social media, recently had an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram with her fans when her flight got delayed.

The actress, who is currently busy with the shoot of the second season of her upcoming and first-ever web series The Family Man, shares updates about her life on social media. From romantic dates with husband Naga Chaitanya to cute moments with pet dog Hash; the actress knows how to keep her fans engaged.

Due to her busy schedule, Samantha could not be present at the ANR National Awards, which is a very prestigious event for the Akkineni family. After wrapping up a shoot in Pune, the actress was heading back to Hyderabad when she engaged with her fans.

One of her fans asked, "When ur kid will come." Frustrated with such repeated questions on her personal life, the actress replied, "For all those interested in the functioning of my body, I'm gonna have a baby on August 7th, 7 am, Twenty Twenty two (2022)" (sic)

While some netizens are supporting the Rangasthalam actress on the bold reply, others feel that she should have avoided the question.

The actress has Telugu remake of 96 in her kitty, for which she will pair up with Sharwanand for the first time. Director Prem Kumar, who directed the Tamil version of 96 is directing the remake also. The film is slated for release next year and is tentatively titled Janaki Devi. It will be produced by ace producer Dil Raju.