Photographs from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Roka ceremony have taken the internet by storm. The ceremony, which was private, was attended only by the closest family members.

Venkatesh Daggubati, with wife Neeraja and kids, Rana's brother Abhiram and sister Malavika, Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Suresh Babu and wife and a couple of others were present at the function. Miheeka's siblings, parents, aunts and uncles also attended the ceremony.

On Friday, Samantha Akkineni has shared a series of pictures from the ceremony. One with the whole Daggubati family, another with all the cousins, and one with her husband too.

Samantha wrote, "Thank you for bringing us the best news of 2020 ❤️ @ranadaggubati @miheeka ... here's to your happily ever after." (sic)

While most of the fans are happy to witness the Roka ceremony, the picture might have not gone down well with some. They objected to why the couple or the family members were not wearing a mouth mask and celebrated the ceremony without taking minimum precautions amid the pandemic.

Fans have asked them whether they have forgotten to wear their masks or have thought it is not necessary for them at all.

At these times where celebrities are talking and sharing a lot about staying safe and home, taking necessary precautions and other stuff related to COVID-19, seeing the Daggubati's not taking the minimum care has made the public question them. Well, none from the family have responded to the public yet.