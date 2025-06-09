Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared snippets of her relaxing getaway in UAE and the stunning pictures of her at the luxury resort are breaking the internet. The caption on the post read, "Reaching for the stars", and featured Samantha busy having peaceful moments – be it enjoying a dip in the pool dressed in a sexy black monokini to practising target shooting where we even spotted Raj Nidimoru, one of the two members of the filmmaker duo Raj & DK, accompanying At every instance tagged in the story feature with the same hashtag coined by the actress.

The vacation snapshots prompted discussions that went beyond scenic vistas and smiling faces. When the news was officially announced on the show, fans did not miss that Samantha's YMC tattoo was missing — a tattoo that was a dedication to her film Ye Maaya Chesave, a title that will always be associated with Samantha's past with actor Naga Chaitanya.

The vanishing of the tattoo has prompted speculation that the actress may have finally gotten it removed — four years after the couple broke up — although some commenters posit that it may have been covered up for the shoot.

What is also spicing up the speculation is the fact that Naga Chaitanya recently got hitched to actress Sobhita Dhulipala and entered a different phase of his life. On the other hand, reports of Samantha dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are doing rounds. The two have been seen together a fair amount and new claims hint they could be moving in together.

On the professional front, Samantha is setting her foot beyond acting. She had a cameo in Shubham, a horror-comedy directed by Praveen Kandregula, under her production banner. This film features Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas and Shriya Kontham. Samantha has also opened a production office and announced Maa Inti Bangaram besides Rakt Brahmand, her upcoming web series is also in the offing.

As Samantha is forced to confront change in her personal and professional life, her most recent updates prove she's a star who's ready to keep it moving — stylishly, fiercely and with big dreams.