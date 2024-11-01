Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sartorial choices have always been complimented for being an extended reflection of her down-to-earth, chill personality. The actress who was recently busy with the trailer launch of her much anticipated upcoming OTT series Citadel: Honey Bunny, took to her social media accounts to share a glimpse of how she was celebrating Diwali this year. Samantha chose to have a quiet vacation in Rajasthan this festive season where she posed against the beautiful Fort Barwara in the most gorgeous outfit.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha wrote, "Being in a place that lifts you up mentally, enriches you personally, and surrounds you with love and respect can feel like a celebration every day. On this Deepavali, I want to express gratitude for all that I have and wish everyone a year filled with brightness, love, and joy."

Samantha was seen wearing a handwoven linen zari tissue traditional ensemble from the shelves of EKA by Rina Singh. The earthy-toned midi-length dress featured minimalistic applique work on the neckline and had subtle gota work done on the sleeves and seams. Samantha ditched heavy outfits for this simple dress this Diwali, choosing comfort above everything else. The anti-fit dress had a good flare which enhanced the look and gave a touch of regalness to it. One cannot help but notice that the sleeves of the dress were quite dramatic, which was indeed a nice touch.

The actress paired her dress with simple ankle-length semi-fitted white pants that did not take away the attention from the dress but went seamlessly well with the classic earthy colour palette. She further accessorised her look with a pair of simple jhumkas and chose a pair of lovely jootis for her footwear.

Samantha's fans are well aware of the fact that she is not the biggest fan of makeup and loves to sport a no-makeup look given a chance. This time around it was not too different, however, her dewy base structured eyebrows and nude lip shade absolutely sealed the deal. A special mention has to be there for her blow-dyed hair that was perfect as always.