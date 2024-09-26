Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of her spy action series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', and has shared stunning pictures showcasing her chic pastel green outfit, perfectly blending style and sophistication.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha delighted her 35.8 million followers with a stunning promotional look for 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. Dressed in a pastel green top featuring elegant mesh detailing at the neckline, she paired it with matching trousers for a cohesive and stylish ensemble.

Opting for a subtle makeup look that highlighted her natural beauty, she wore her hair down and accessorised with a chic golden watch and silver heels. In the vibrant snaps, Samantha can be seen posing alongside the show's creators, radiating excitement and confidence as she gears up for this thrilling new venture.

The post is captioned as: "And it begins...Let's go #CitadelHoneyBunny #HoneyBunnyonPrime". She gave the geotag of London, UK to her post.

On September 25th, she attended the screening for 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', along with Priyanka Chopra in London, UK. Priyanka stars as the lead in the American version of 'Citadel', Samantha's upcoming series serves as a spin-off prequel to the show.

Created by Raj & DK, and written and directed by Raj & DK and Sita Menon, the show also stars Varun Dhawan, Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga and Emma Canning.

It is scheduled to release on November 7 on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, on the work front Samantha started her acting career in 2010 with Gautham Vasudev Menon's Telugu film 'Ye Maaya Chesave', alongside Naga Chaitanya.

She has then appeared in films like- 'Baana Kaathadi', 'Brindavanam', 'Dookudu', 'Neethaane En Ponvasantham', 'Attarintiki Daredi', 'Ramayya Vasthavayya', 'Raju Gari Gadhi 2', 'Oh! Baby', 'Yashoda', and 'Shaakuntalam'.

Samantha was last seen in Telugu romantic comedy film 'Kushi', co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

She essayed the role of Raji in the second season of the spy action thriller series 'The Family Man' created by Raj & DK. The show features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency.

It also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

She also has 'Rakt Brahmand' in the kitty.

(With inputs from IANS)