From Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna, most of the heroines who work for the Telugu Film Industry have undergone drastic changes for the sake of their roles in the movies. Be it Keerthy Suresh for the movie 'Mahanati', or Samantha who appeared in 'Oh Baby', the actresses have gone a mile extra to appeal to the audience.

Apart from the makeovers the heroines undergo, there are some roles that have broken the stereotypical representation of the heroines in the movies.

Samantha in Rangasthalam

Samantha's de-glamorous look in the movie came out as a surprise to all. Sam's idiosyncrasy as Rama Lakshmi grabbed everyone's attention, even if the actress was shown in a rough and ready role. In a village girl's attire, Samantha's role spoke for itself, more than anything. Samantha won a million hearts for playing this particular role, while she also gained critical acclamation for the same.

Pooja Hegde in Gaddalakonda Ganesh

Pooja Hegde is one of the most happening heroines of recent times. Though the actress appears mystique in most of her movies, the lady has played some simplest characters in movies like 'Mukunda' and 'Gaddlakonda Ganesh'.

Styled in a half-saree, Pooja was seen in one of the simplest attires in the movie Gaddala Konda Ganesh, in which she appeared opposite Varun Tej.

Rakul Preet Singh in Konda Polam

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the high-fashioned actresses of Tollywood. Most of her roles are famous for her hotness, unlike her recent movie 'Konda Polam'. Rakul Preet played a shepherd girl in this recent movie, as she appears in a rural-girl avatar.

Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa

Growing to be a sensational actress in the South Indian Film Industry, Rashmika Mandanna has played some glitzy roles in movies like 'Sarileru Neekevaru', 'Bheeshma' and others.

But, Rashmika is to be seen in a role like never before, as she appears in a primitive avatar for Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa'. Her poses from the movie were unveiled by the makers, which drew everyone's attention.

The list goes on, as actresses like Priyamani in 'Narappa', Krithi Shetty in 'Uppena', Aanandi in 'Sri Devi Soda Center', and many others appeared in minimalistic, unsophisticated looks, but managed to be praised for their roles in their respective movies.

On the other hand, actresses like Sai Pallavi have set a mark on the portrayal of women and their beauty, and have proved to be successful to convey that it is not the glittery make-up or skin show that always grabs attention, but the conviction.