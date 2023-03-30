When we talk about celebrities, fans love to know everything about their favourite celebrities, especially their relationships. Marriage stories of film stars have always been quite entertaining for the audience as they keep them hooked. From Allu Arjun and Sneha to Mahesh Babu and Namrata, their relationships have set goals and fans can't stop drooling and get all aww when they post pictures together even now.

However, on the contrary, fans get quite disappointed and sad when they read about the unfortunate break-ups or divorces of their favourite couples as they part ways. In the South Indian film industry, there are many couples who have divorced and have ended their long-term marriages, while some of them have also called off their marriages post their engagements. And, such stories have hit the headlines for quite some time.

Here's a list of actresses whose unfortunate stories have grabbed eye balls for long.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's split with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya is turning out to be a never-ending saga with the media. Recently, the actress said that she gave her 100 per cent to her marriage but it did not work out. However, she revealed that she is not guilty about anything.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna broke their engagement (2017) in just a year in 2018 and parted ways long back, but it seems people are still not over it. The matter is still discussed in the media eventually leading to the audience also discussing about it.

Nayanthara

After a three-and-a-half-year-old relationship, South Indian star Nayanthara had broken up with actor Prabhu Deva. The break up was a much-talked affair. Prabhu Deva had left his wife Latha to be with Nayanthara. Nayanthara had said that the break up came as a shock to her and she claimed she gave 100 per cent to the relationship. However, she has moved on and is currently in a relationship with Tamil director Vignesh Shivan.

Trisha

'Ponniyin Selvan' actress Trisha dated Rana Daggubati for some time. After her break up with Daggubati, Trisha got engaged to entrepreneur and film producer Varun Manian in early 2015. However, in May 2015, she announced that she had called off her engagement. According to entertainment reports, the reason behind parting ways was that Varun wanted her to give up her film career after the marriage. She has been linked to Simbu as well.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan and her split with Siddharth had hit the headlines and grabbed eye balls for long. The couple were living together for almost six months after which they reportedly parted ways. According to a shocking report, Siddharth and she had a fight when she reportedly went on an outing with Suriya. The couple's breakup is still discussed in the media.