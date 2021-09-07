A lot has been said and a lot has been written, yet it continues to be a hot topic of debate. In a patriarchal society, where men and women have separate rules, Samantha Akkineni's lip-lock scene with Ram Charan in Rangasthalam had raised eyebrows and the actress was shamed by a section of netizens on social media sites for doing the alleged kissing scene after marriage.

Sukumar Spills The Beans

Now, Sukumar, director of Rangasthalam, has spilled the beans on an interesting story behind the said scene. In an interview, he reportedly confessed that Ram Charan was against the lip-lock scene citing that his wife Upasana Kamineni would raise an objection and his fans too might not like him doing the lip-lock scene.

Sukumar had dropped the idea, but his creative team came up with the idea of shooting the kiss scene through VFX. He convinced Ram Charan to get closer to Samantha and the rest will be taking care of by the technical team.

Depth of Love

It was an important scene in Rangasthalam as it shows the depth of the two lovebirds. However, once the shooting started Ram Charan allegedly kissed Samantha and there were lots of debates on social media.

Many fans slammed Samantha for doing the scene and questioned how could a married woman do a kiss scene with other men.

Responding to a question in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Samantha had clarified that it was not a kiss scene. "It is just a peck on the cheek and not a lip-lock. I know people were abusing as how I can do such scenes after my marriage. If married superstars do the same, will they ask such questions? Why me — because I am a female? Moreover, my family is supportive, especially my father-in-law who pooh-poohed the detractors and hence I am working comfortably on the sets," the daily quoted her as saying.

Thus putting an end to the controversy.