Samantha Markle seems to have a lot to say about her sister Meghan's exit from Royal life. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their resignation from "senior" Royal roles. And now it seems Samantha Markle knows the real reason why Meghan decided to quit Royal life.

Speaking to Dan Wootton on talkRADIO, Ms. Markle said: "I understand that raising a child in a serene, beautiful green environment somewhere away from the public eye.....You know it could be something that they wanted but that wasn't part of the plan before they had Archie."

She added that it was quite a contradiction in terms of one side claiming the goal is to be private and have a private life while at the same time they're pitching Disney, going to red carpet events and planning a global empire with products worth an estimated $400million (£307million).

Well, in their defence, Meghan and Harry will need a source of income if they are to survive outside of the Royal Family. Though it has been speculated that it might not be so easy for Meghan and Harry to capitalize on their brand without the Royal Palace's permission.

"It just seems very grand place next to a quiet, private life that you don't really intercept.....I feel as though the need for privacy came at a time when there was a lot of public scrutiny and criticism." Samantha Markle added.

It is no secret that Meghan Markle has been fighting for her independence and her privacy ever since she joined the Royal Family in 2018. And now it seems like her fight is finally paying off. Baby Archie may very well have been an important part of the Royal couple's decision to exit Royal life. We'll just have to wait and see what they do post exit. You can check out the video here: