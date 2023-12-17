Renowned actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who's taken a break from acting for a year, is venturing into the realm of film production with her newly established production house, Tralala Moving Pictures.

The glamorous diva, known for her strong on-screen presence, is reportedly in discussions with major corporate entities in Mumbai, seeking formal collaborations to bring forth a slate of compelling films.

Sources reveal that Samantha's foray into film production is fueled by a desire to curate content that resonates with the sensibilities of the new generation of viewers. Recognized for her discerning judgment of scripts, Samantha is in talks with Mumbai-based corporate houses to secure the necessary funding and support required for her ambitious film projects.

Despite being a top-tier heroine, Samantha's decision to seek external backing stems from the financial dynamics of film production. While her star status allows her to command a fee ranging from Rs 3 to 4 crore per film, the escalating costs of even modest budget films, which can reach Rs 10 to 12 crores, including promotional expenses, necessitate additional financial support.

Samantha envisions Tralala Moving Pictures as a "nurturing place," providing a platform for filmmakers to craft stories that are both meaningful and representative of the new age expression and thought. The production house aims to create a space that encourages narratives reflecting the strength and complexity of our social fabric. Inspired by her favorite childhood song, Samantha is determined to make Tralala Moving Pictures a hub for authentic, universal, and purposeful storytelling.

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu embarks on this exciting journey into film production, her commitment to fostering creativity and contributing to the cinematic landscape is poised to make a significant impact in the industry. With her keen eye for compelling narratives, her collaboration with Mumbai-based corporate houses is anticipated to bring forth a diverse array of films that resonate with audiences across the country.

Samantha, originally a Christian, has embraced Hinduism and finds solace in visiting various Goddess Durga temples and Lord Shiva shrines. Recently, during her trip to Armenia, she also explored ancient Churches, lighting up candles in reverence.

During the festive Christmas season, she takes joy in adorning her Christmas tree and delights in sharing glimpses of the festive decor on her social media page. Playfully posing with the adorned tree, the festive atmosphere is evident in the festive gifts, twinkling bulbs, tinsel, and candy canes she uses to decorate the conifer.

With each passing season, Samantha infuses her unique touch, and the Christmas season is no exception as she showcases her goodies and decorations, adding a personal and festive flair to the celebrations.

On the work front, the actress is currently busy on working on her passion and is not signing any films.