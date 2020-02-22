Celebrities are often surrounded by people for autographs and photos. Whereever they go, the situation remains the same for the popular ones. The advent of technologies have only made the matters worse for them as people surround them to take selfies – with or without their permission.

In the recent years, many notable celebrities like Balakrishna in Tollywood, veteran Tamil actor Sivakumar in Kollywood and Shivaraj Kumar from Sandalwood were caught losing their tempers over the overenthusiastic fans taking selfies. Now, yet another celebrity is spotted getting annoyed by the people's behaviour in public.

Samantha in Tirumala

Samantha Akkineni had recently climed 3500 steps from Alipiri to Tirumala to offer prayers to Lord Venkateshwara. The actress was surrounded by people to take selfies. She politely avoided people initially and half-heartedly took selfies when fans were pleading her for it.

At some point, Samantha apparently lost her cool with a person's annoying behaviour. He was recording her movement which is when she got upset. The actress warned him behave well and not to take photos. And the fan obliged and ended the recording.

The video has now hit the internet and going viral. The audience can see the clip below:

Samantha's Films

On the work side, Samantha's recently-released movie Jaanu, a remake of Tamil hit film 96, has failed to set the box office on fire. Nonetheless, the offers have continued to come for her.

She had recently signed Vignesh Shivan's next movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the leads. Also, she has bagged Aswin Saravanan's next movie.