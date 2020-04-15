After Samantha Ruthu Prabhu got married to Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. Fans had a lot of questions to ask the young couple. If they got a chance to talk to their family members too, that was more than enough for them.

The most asked question, always, was about whether Samantha can cook? Does Samantha cook for her family at home? Besides asking this question to Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna, many have asked this question to Samantha herself directly too.

Recently, her mother in law Amala Akkineni was also asked the same question and the Life is Beautiful actress reportedly said 'No' to it. Yes. It is Chaitanya who cooks some delicious food like his father Nagarjuna. Samantha has also admitted that she doesn't know how to cook and that she was slowly learning.

Amala even added, "When the family has a good cook in Nagarjuna, why do we need to hire someone to do it?" She openly agreed that the men in the house cook really well when compared to the women.

Also, it is said that even Amala is not so familiar with cooking and so, she enjoys food when Nagarjuna cooks. It is clear that Amala doesn't shy away from accepting facts. Amala usually helps Nag in the kitchen and the other essentials that are needed in cooking.

Also, during this lockdown, Samantha took to her social media account to share that she turned chef and posted pictures of her lunch from home. So we are sure everyone is making the utmost of the lockdown when it comes to cooking.