The makers of Samantha's upcoming movie made an interesting announcement about their upcoming movie venture. On the auspicious day of Vijayadasami, the production house Dream Warrior Pictures made this announcement. The makers also released a poster featuring Samantha, which has now raised the anticipation around the project.

Into the details:

Samantha is to play the lead lady under the first-time director Shantaruban Gnanasekharan for the 30th Production of Dream Warrior Pictures. It is reported that this movie is a new-age love story with a unique storyline and engrossing narrative.

The poster unveiled by the makers features Samantha in angelic attire, and despite the pain in her eyes, the actress looks alluring. Touted to be a bilingual movie, this love story is to be made in Tamil and Telugu languages.

SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu will be producing the film, while the makers haven't revealed much about the movie yet. It is reported that the makers are planning to release the other details very soon.

As per the reports, this yet-to-be-tiled movie is to get on the sets soon. Samantha apparently has given dates so as to wrap up the first schedule of shooting as soon as possible.

Shaakunthalam dubbing:

On the other hand, Samantha's epic movie Shaakunthalam is in its final stages of shooting and would soon enter into the post-production phase. Samantha also joined the team to dub for the movie recently. More details to follow.