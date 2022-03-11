From Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha, the queens of Indian cinema are setting the temperature soaring high on social media this week. Here we bring you a round-up of all the trending images on social media.

Samantha: Hotness alert: take a deep breath, actress Samantha is here! We all know she is riding high post the massive success of her Pushpa item number Oo Anta Vaa Mama. The song has created quite a rage across the country. Sam is currently nursing a heartbreak in her personal life—Tollywood's most loved couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya has announced their decision to part ways recently—but that hasn't stopped her from keeping the temperature high in the fashion world.

The Eega actress was recently spotted at the Critics Choice Film Award in Mumbai. She walked the red carpet in style donning a deep-necked champagne-green gown with a floor-length silk train at the back, making heads turn with her style statement. When quipped about the success of her Pushpa song, an elated Sam said she was indeed surprised with the pan-India response.

Rashmika's Arabic Kuthu with Varun Dhawan: Nation's crush Rashmika Mandanna is going the Bollywood way. Along with her costar Varun Dhawan, the actress joined the 'Arabic Kuthu challenge' and booked a spot on the trending list. Interestingly, she will be Vijay's heroine in Thalapathy 66. The actress will make her Bollywood debut soon with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Urfi Javed's chained top: Known for her bold fashion, Urfi Javed was seen in a layered chain top paired with a transparent black skirt for a day out in Mumbai. The Big Boss fame star is often trends for her sartorial choice of dressing. However, netizens were quick to troll her choice of dressing.

Alia's recycled Sari: Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Indian Television Academy Awards in a sterling silver shimmer sari paired with a plunging backless blouse. It has been revealed that the sari is made from recycled nylon and faux leather. The sustainable clothing set is priced at 25K.

Kriti Sanon's chic blazer: Kriti Sanon's upped the style in a rosegold blazer dress for tye promotion of her upcoming film Bachchan Paandey. The ultra stylis dress is a fusion of romper and blazer with an attached shorts.