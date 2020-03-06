For over two years, there have been rumours on Samantha Akkineni's pregnancy. Her fans have been expecting to hear the good news from her. Well, the latest speculation is that the actress is expecting her first baby!

Walks out of Nayanthara-Vijay Sethupathi Film

Reports in the Telugu media says that Samantha has decided to walk out of Vignesh Shivan's upcoming movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. She was supposed to share screen space alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

The makers had formally announced the news recently, but now the actress has opted out of the movie due to her pregnancy, Telugu media reports. Nonetheless, there is no confirmation either from her or from her hubby Naga Chaitanya.

There have been ample of times where media had claimed that the 32-year old was expecting her first baby. Every time such speculations surfaced, Samantha had hilarious response to put an end to it.

A few months ago, a fan on Instagram had asked on her pregnancy plans. The Kaththi actress responded to it through a video and said, "All of those who are concerned about my inner functioning of my body. I am going to tell you. I am having the baby on 7th of August at 7 am in 2022." Thus venting out her irritation on the questions around her pregnancy.

Talking about pregnancy plans, Samantha, in an interview last year, said, "I have put a date as to when I want my baby. The date has been fixed! Like, as if that's going to happen according to the date we have fixed! But Chay seems to be certain that it will happen on the assigned date! But we have definitely fixed the timeline as to when we want to have a baby."

After being in love for a few years, Samantha tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya in 2017.