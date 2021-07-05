Samantha Akkineni is on cloud nine these days. After dominating the southern film industry with her acting prowess, the actress has given Hindi audience a taste of her craft. Samantha's powerful performance in The Family Man 2 has been the talk of the town. Akkineni, who played the role of a Sri Lankan rebel, owned every frame she was in.

Spending quality time with family

And now, OTT makers are queuing up to sign her for their projects. Samantha has formed a new fanbase with her versatility in the Manoj Bajpayee starrer. There were reports of Samantha being approached for few more OTT series but the actress has said no to them.

Akkineni is spending quality time with family and wants to keep it that way for the next few months. Amid all this, it is her new picture that has been breaking the internet.

The Instagram post

In one of her latest Instagram posts, the actress has gone backless. The style diva can be seen flaunting a beautiful backless top. Her neatly tied bun and body language make for an appealing picture. While sharing the picture, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Think about all the things you've gone through in life that seemed impossible to overcome , yet here you are .. A Survivor." Fans and celebs have thronged Samantha's page to compliment her on her look.

Social media abuzz

"Can anyone look as glamorous as her?" said one user. "Can't take my eyes off", said another. "Is it just me or did she make everyone skip a heartbeat," asked one netizen. Another said, "She is an absolute vision." Fans and followers were surprised to see Samantha take up the challenging role in Family Man. The actress also had few bold scenes in the series which featured sexual harassment.