Samantha Akkineni is reportedly going to team up with Nandini Reddy for the third time. The duo's recent project together, Oh Baby!, is still running successfully at the box office.

According to the sources, Nandini narrated a storyline to Samantha on the sets of Oh Baby! and the actress asked her to get the script ready. Nandini and Samantha have previously worked together in Jabardasth and Oh Baby!

Oh Baby's success has helped Nandini fetch a food number of offers. A film under her direction hit the screens after three years. Samantha also gave the best performance of her career in the film.

The third actor-director collaboration is going to be a thriller and Nandini is pretty excited to take this project on floors. Before this happens, she has a film with Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under Vyjayanthi Cinemas.

Nandini got the chance to direct Oh Baby! while she was working on this project. She kept the project aside for Oh Baby!. She will soon begin working on the pending project. An official confirmation is awaited.

The director also made a web an Amazon Original series called Gangstars last years with Jagapathi Babu, Navdeep, Shweta Basu Prasad and others. The web series failed in attracting a good number of audience. It is the first Telugu web series that streamed on Amazon.