The Family Man, which is made by Raj and DK is an Amazon Original and it has been a huge hit on the OTT. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Gul Panag, Neeraj Madhav, Sundeep Kishan and others in key roles.

Season 1 is loved by the audiences and so, the makers are currently working on season 2. The makers have made it official by taking it to their social media account to announce that season 2 is filming. Also, a small promo video of the season has also been shared.

The second season of The Family Man will see some new actors in it and glamorous diva Samantha Akkineni is playing a key role in this series and it marks her digital debut. Fans of Samantha have been waiting for the series and it is said that she will be seen playing the role of a terrorist in this family entertainer which is a thriller.

The actress took to Twitter to share the promo and wrote, "TheFamilyMan #TheFamilyMan2 Yasssssssss finallyyyyyyy.... my web series debut with the most kickass show ... @rajanddk my heroes ❤️ Thankyou for giving me a dream role @PrimeVideoIN @thefamilymam ...." (sic) The actress clearly made it clear that the role she is playing is her dream role.

Her husband Akkineni Naga Chaitanya wished her good luck and wrote, "Can't wait !!! Epic first season..." (sic) To this, Samantha replied, "Thank You for pushing me to do this." (sic) Actors Sushanth, Vennela Kishore, Manoj Bajpayee and others congratulated her for this golden opportunity that she bagged. This series has Devadarshini also in a key role.

On the work front, the actress has 96 Telugu remake in her kitty and it is slated for release on February 14. The film is directed by Prem Kumar and has Sharwanand in lead role. Except this film, the actress did not sign for any project.