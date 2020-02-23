Actress Samantha Akkineni has teamed up with Jr NTR for four times now. This cute pair has acted together in films like Brindavanam, Ramayya Vastavayya, Rabhasa, and Janatha Garage. While two films are blockbuster hits, the other are disasters at the box office.

As per the sources, they are going to team up for the fifth for Jr NTR's next film, which will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas. It is said Samantha is the first actress to have been considered to play the leading lady of the film. But nothing has been finalized as of now.

Also, post-Jaanu, Samantha hasn't signed any Telugu film. She will soon begin shooting for her upcoming Tamil film which has Vijay Sethupathi as the lead actor. She is awaiting the release of Amazon Prime's The Family Man 2, which marks her digital debut. So it is expected that the actress wouldn't let go of #NTR30, because she has to start bagging films into his kitty.

Samantha is now an entrepreneur too. She has started a school called Ekam Early Learning for toddlers. This school is going to set up a trademark as it is all about creative learning. The inauguration of the school has happened on Saturday and many celebrities from the Telugu film industry were seen at the inaugural ceremony.

On the work front, Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for Rajamouli's RRR, which has Ram Charan Tej, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakhani, Ajay Devgn and others in lead roles. This film is slated for release on January 8, 2021. There are rumours that Jr NTR might team up with Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, but nothing has been confirmed yet.