Actress Samantha Akkineni looks breathtakingly beautiful in a pink organza sari which she was seen wearing at the thanks meet of Jaanu, where actor Sharwanand, producer Dil Raju, director Prem Kumar and other celebrities were present.

All about the Pichhika sari

The sari Sam was wearing had 'Jaanu' written on it and it is designed by Urvashi Sethi under her brand Pichhika. While she looked gorgeous, she finished her look with a lot of eye shadow, bright lips and hair in a braid.

The sari is hand painted and embroidered gota, and it is a customised piece which is winning hearts all over. The actress is known for giving fashion goals to women out there. The actor took to her Instagram to share pics from her photo shoot in the same sari and one of the pics features her pet dog Hash too. The mom and son duo (as Sam claims it to be) looked super cute in the photograph. But looks like, this time, the actress herself has been inspired by another actress.

Kareena looks super cool

It is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan, from who Samantha Akkineni is inspired. Earlier, during the promotions of Good Newwz, Kareena wore the same sari which was also customised Pichhika and has 'Bebo' written on it. Kareena styled her look with a simple braid, drop earrings, light smokey eyes and a natural lip. We love how the sari is so poised and elegant and the graphic stands out.

Who nailed it better?

Generally, actresses don't repeat the outfits they wore once and always prefers to remain on the top place when it comes to fashion choices. But it is really nice of Samantha that she is brave to wear the same sari which a Bollywood diva already wore, recently. Also, undoubtedly, both the actresses looks super glamorous in the sari. Both of them have pulled the outfit really well and now, you have to tell us who has nailed the look.