Southern star Samantha Akkineni says she has "failed as a mom" to her puppy Hash in a hilarious new social media post.

Samantha took to Instagram Stories, where she is seen asking her French bulldog: "Whose toy is this Hash? Whose toy is this? Is this your toy? Or is this the neighbours toy? This is not your toy!"

With the clip, Samantha, who is married to southern star Naga Chaitanya, wrote: "I have failed as a mom... My son is a thief... Stole Bambi here from the pup next door." She then shared another picture of Hash, hiding in the pillows. She wrote: "Sulking".

Samantha was last seen in the Telugu film Jaanu. She made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Eega, Mersal and Rangasthalam. She impressed all with her role in Super Deluxe last year.