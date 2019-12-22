Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently busy prepping up for his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which he has roped in Alia Bhatt to play the leading lady. The film is in the pre-production stage and will be going on the floors soon.

Meanwhile, the director is working on bringing two iconic actors of Bollywood together on screen after a long time. According to reports, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to collaborate with each other.

The duo has had some disputes. But the issues have recently been sorted. And it seems like the actors have agreed to work with each other. Salman and Shah Rukh have played cameos in each other's films but haven't teamed up for a full-fledged project.

This film is said to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and in an interview with a leading daily, he confirmed it. "Yes, it almost happened. Both SRK and SK had agreed to come together, we were excited about it. But I believe Sanjay Leela Bhansali wasn't very happy with the second half of the script and wanted more time to work on it," Nikhil said.

Going by what Nikhil has said, fans are super happy that they will get to see their favourite stars together on screen after a long time. Salman Khan is basking in the success of his latest flick Dabangg 3 which is directed by Prabhudheva.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan's last film is Zero, which tanked at the box office. The film was directed by Anand L Rai. Post the release, Shah Rukh has not announced any of his projects and it is said that he wants to take a break for some time. Well, let us for an official confirmation from the actor duo.